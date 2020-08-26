Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.74, for a total transaction of C$89,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,946,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,345,728.24.

TSE:REAL opened at C$28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.94. Real Matters Inc has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

