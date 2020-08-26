Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.54.

Shares of AERI opened at $11.00 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $530.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. Analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,747,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 246,344 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

