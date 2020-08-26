Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.18.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $34.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -22.51. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter worth $41,155,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 29.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after buying an additional 1,291,076 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter worth $26,785,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter worth $15,219,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 67.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 842,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 338,346 shares during the period. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

