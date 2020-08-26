Radium Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $30,026.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00006432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031544 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000468 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Radium Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,104,605 coins and its circulating supply is 4,082,539 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

