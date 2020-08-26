Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $224.39 and last traded at $228.21. 944,773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 816,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.52.

Specifically, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $595,658.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Donald Jr. Abney sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,980,670 and sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on QDEL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.