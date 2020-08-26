Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.36. Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of A$1.02 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of A$1.70 ($1.21).

