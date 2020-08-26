Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of A$1.02 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of A$1.70 ($1.21). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.36.

