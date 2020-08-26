Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $62,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $195.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $208.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.12.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Mark Douglas sold 1,275 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $257,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total transaction of $2,691,463.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,809,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,221 shares of company stock worth $4,817,484 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KWR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

