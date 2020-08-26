Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on QIWI. TheStreet upgraded Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Qiwi’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 79.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.