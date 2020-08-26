Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

NYSE QGEN opened at $51.78 on Monday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,726.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $82,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

