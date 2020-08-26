Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for TJX Companies Inc Decreased by Northcoast Research (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for TJX Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

NYSE TJX opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26, a P/E/G ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.