Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Gap Inc Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAP in a report issued on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

NYSE:GPS opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 45,000.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 2,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 295.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 117.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

