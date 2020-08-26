Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for ASGN Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ASGN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.82 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASGN. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.31. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $74.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ASGN by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $164,677.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,502.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 16,865 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $1,225,410.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,567,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

