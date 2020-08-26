Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TJX Companies Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TJX Companies in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $53.16 on Monday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26, a P/E/G ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

