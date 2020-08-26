Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

ROST stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

