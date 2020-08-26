Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

NYSE:LOW opened at $165.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $167.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

