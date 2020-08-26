Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vipshop in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

Shares of VIPS opened at $17.03 on Monday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

