Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for HollyFrontier Corp Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,846,000 after purchasing an additional 927,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,472,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,117,000 after purchasing an additional 136,041 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,303,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,968,000 after purchasing an additional 286,019 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,627,000 after purchasing an additional 625,566 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,202,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 468,689 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

