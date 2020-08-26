Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) Decreased by Wedbush

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.70. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.