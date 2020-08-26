Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.31.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after buying an additional 1,480,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,998,000 after buying an additional 1,269,435 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,660,000 after buying an additional 1,078,721 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,615,000 after buying an additional 532,179 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

