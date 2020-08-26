Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a report released on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHAK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

SHAK stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.76 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,132,050. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Shake Shack by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 114.3% during the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 103,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 55,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Shake Shack by 339.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.