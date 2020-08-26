Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for DTE Energy Co Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

NYSE:DTE opened at $117.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.06. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

