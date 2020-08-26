Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty Inc Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.84). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BofA Securities started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.34.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $219.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,676,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after buying an additional 310,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,104,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

