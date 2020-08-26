Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.10.

EL stock opened at $215.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 117.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,595 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,652. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,933,000 after acquiring an additional 131,137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

