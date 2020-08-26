Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Corp. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Shares of DG opened at $198.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $202.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 126.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after buying an additional 6,181,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,204,000 after purchasing an additional 174,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,284,000 after purchasing an additional 101,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

