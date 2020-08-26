Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for DENSO CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO CORP/ADR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.06.

DENSO CORP/ADR Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

