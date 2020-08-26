Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $586,230. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.