PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.32.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The business had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $1,688,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,036.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $5,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.