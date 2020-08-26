Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR stock opened at $92.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $93.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.