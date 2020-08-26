Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) vs. Forum Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:FET) Financial Survey

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 4.18, indicating that its share price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Profire Energy and Forum Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55% Forum Energy Technologies -80.00% -13.44% -5.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Profire Energy and Forum Energy Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Forum Energy Technologies 5 5 0 0 1.50

Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.56, suggesting a potential upside of 187.04%. Given Forum Energy Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forum Energy Technologies is more favorable than Profire Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profire Energy and Forum Energy Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $38.98 million 0.93 $2.02 million N/A N/A Forum Energy Technologies $956.50 million 0.06 -$567.06 million ($0.19) -2.86

Profire Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forum Energy Technologies.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. The company also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Argentina, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. Profire Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tools, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of downhole cable protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, industrial heat exchanger and cooling systems, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production and process equipment; and a range of industrial and process valves. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. in August 2010. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

