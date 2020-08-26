Premier Oil PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)

Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Premier Oil in a report released on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson expects that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Premier Oil’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

PMOIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Investec upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

Shares of PMOIY opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.