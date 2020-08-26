PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair downgraded PRA Health Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.23.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.58. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $113.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $624,790.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,649.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,729,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,754,000 after acquiring an additional 167,867 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,471,000 after acquiring an additional 729,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 57.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,302,000 after acquiring an additional 983,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,704 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 2.5% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,477,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

