PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in PPL by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

