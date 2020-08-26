Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 269.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 22.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 127.2% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 153,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 86,090 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 13.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. Popular has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.30 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

