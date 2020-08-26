Piper Sandler Weighs in on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $8.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.