Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA opened at $8.77 on Monday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $204.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.