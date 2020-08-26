Piper Sandler Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$71.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.80. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$36.48 and a 1 year high of C$105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.71.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

