Piper Sandler Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

NYSE QSR opened at $54.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $79.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,468,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 925.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,612,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,376 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $131,621,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,128,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,090 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

