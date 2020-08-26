Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded by Citigroup

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PINS. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $48,512.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,083,775 shares of company stock valued at $62,257,736.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Pinterest by 375.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,569,000 after buying an additional 9,080,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,356 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,564 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1,155.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,465,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

