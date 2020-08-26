Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BOCOM International

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by analysts at BOCOM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the stock. BOCOM International’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $87.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

