Pi Financial Comments on Quorum Information Technologies Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) – Research analysts at Pi Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quorum Information Technologies in a report released on Friday, August 21st. Pi Financial analyst D. Kwan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $1.70 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.
Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile
Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.
