Pi Financial Comments on Kinaxis Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) – Analysts at Pi Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinaxis in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Pi Financial analyst G. Papageorgiou now forecasts that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$177.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$223.09.

KXS opened at C$199.92 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$75.25 and a 12 month high of C$224.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$200.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$186.57, for a total transaction of C$2,798,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,773,695.71.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.