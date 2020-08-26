Photronics (PLAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Photronics had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Photronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $702.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,127.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $141,827.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,457.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

