People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.78 million and a P/E ratio of 14.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.50. People Infrastructure has a 1 year low of A$0.90 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of A$4.08 ($2.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.65.

People Infrastructure Company Profile

People Infrastructure Ltd, a workforce management company, provides contracted staffing and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, pay rolling, and workplace health and safety management services.

