Peerplays Achieves Market Cap of $2.22 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00004358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $60,030.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

