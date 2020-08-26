Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 604.45 ($7.90).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 569.20 ($7.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 568.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 531.20. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.71 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 891.40 ($11.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). Research analysts expect that Pearson will post 5590.0000977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

