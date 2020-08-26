PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $57.86 million and $2.95 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,934.71 or 0.17076531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.49 or 0.05582592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031533 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 29,906 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

