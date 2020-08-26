Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 2,206,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,407,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.