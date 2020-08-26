Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $69.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.45.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $100,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 297,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,390 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

