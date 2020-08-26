Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 14th

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Patrick Industries has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.45. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PATK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sidoti increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $100,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 297,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,390 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

